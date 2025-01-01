Money on pie chart representing financial services
Webinar

Slack: The AI-powered Command Center for Advisor Productivity

Discover how wealth management firms are modernizing the advisor experience and boosting productivity with Slack.

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Financial services professionals

In today’s dynamic wealth management landscape, reimagining the advisor experience is crucial to meet the evolving needs of clients. Firms must equip advisors with tools that can help them reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on what matters most: client engagement.

In this webinar you’ll hear from industry experts on how wealth management firms can increase efficiency and productivity using Slack as their AI-powered command center for work. You’ll also see specific use cases across the wealth management industry and hear how leading firms are finding success with Slack and Salesforce.

Featured speakers:

Luke JepsenRVP, Sales, Financial Services, Slack
David BreakstoneManaging Director, Wealth and Asset Management, Salesforce
Peter BoulosSenior Solution Engineer, Slack

