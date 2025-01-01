Slack: The AI-powered Command Center for Advisor Productivity

本次网络会议最适合于：

In today’s dynamic wealth management landscape, reimagining the advisor experience is crucial to meet the evolving needs of clients. Firms must equip advisors with tools that can help them reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on what matters most: client engagement.

In this webinar you’ll hear from industry experts on how wealth management firms can increase efficiency and productivity using Slack as their AI-powered command center for work. You’ll also see specific use cases across the wealth management industry and hear how leading firms are finding success with Slack and Salesforce.

你将学习到的内容： Why wealth management firms choose Slack as their platform for work

Best practice use cases for FA team coordination and client engagement

New ways of driving efficiency between the front office and operations teams

演讲嘉宾：