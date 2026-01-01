Slack: The AI-powered Command Center for Advisor Productivity

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
In today’s dynamic wealth management landscape, reimagining the advisor experience is crucial to meet the evolving needs of clients. Firms must equip advisors with tools that can help them reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on what matters most: client engagement.
In this webinar you’ll hear from industry experts on how wealth management firms can increase efficiency and productivity using Slack as their AI-powered command center for work. You’ll also see specific use cases across the wealth management industry and hear how leading firms are finding success with Slack and Salesforce.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.