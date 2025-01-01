梯子と雲_hero
Webinar

Streamline your cloud operations with Slack and AWS

AWS and Slack are where developers and IT Ops teams come together to ship code faster, reduce incident response times, and increase dev satisfaction

45 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers

The explosion of available tools helps developers and cloud operators innovate faster with better performance and reliability. However, this tool sprawl may also lead to increased context switching, manual efforts, and silos across engineering and operations teams. Tying together tools into a centralized and transparent collaboration space enables teams to build products faster, reduce incidents and downtime, and increase productivity and team satisfaction.

Integrating 200+ fully featured AWS cloud services through Slack tames tool sprawl by bringing together tools, teams, and conversations into a single pane of glass. With increased automation and transparency across teams, applications, and infrastructure, cross-functional teams tighten collaboration to move work forward faster.

Featured speakers:

Logan FraneySr. Developer Solutions Manager, Slack
Vijay KrishnanPartner Solutions Architect, AWS
Denis HamanCEO, Glide
Nedim DedicCTO, Glide
Edin KesetovicHead of Platform Engineering, Glide

