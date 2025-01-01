The AI Success Formula: How to Close the Promise-to-Performance Gap

The deployment of AI agents across enterprises has accelerated dramatically. According to comprehensive IDC research across EMEA organisations, 97% of CIOs are planning AI agent implementations within their organisations. Yet only 13% of AI initiatives successfully transition from proof-of-concept to production – and 42% cite excessive costs as the primary barrier to meeting ROI objectives. Clearly there is huge potential for agents to drive revenue growth and productivity. But there remains a critical disconnect when it comes to moving from AI promise to production performance.

In this exclusive discussion, brought to you by CIO and Slack, we’ll explore how organisations like reMarkable successfully bridge this implementation gap. We’ll discuss the coordination challenges that derail of AI initiatives, how to unlock measurable business value, and how reMarkable navigated the journey from AI experimentation to scaled Agentforce deployment that delivers real productivity gains.

Things you’ll learn: Uncover how to move AI initiatives from a promising proof-of-concept to production at scale.

Learn how to identify and overcome the coordination challenges that threaten derail most AI deployments.

See how reMarkable navigated its journey to successful AI and Agent deployment that delivers real productivity gains and business value.

Featured speakers: