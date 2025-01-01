Webinar

The Deeply Unified Advantage: How Sales Cloud and Slack Drive Revenue Success

Learn how Salesforce Sales Cloud and Slack unlock a competitive advantage by uniting your people, data, AI, and automation in one experience.

45 min

    AI promises a sales revolution, yet your reps are still losing deals and wasting time. That’s because even the most powerful AI falters when selling teams are drowning in tools and communicating in silos, lacking a complete picture of customer data. So, how do you fix that?

    Join us to learn how Salesforce Sales Cloud and Slack unlock a competitive advantage by uniting your people, data, AI, and automation in one experience. See how new innovations like Salesforce channels and Agentforce connect data and dialogue to deliver actionable AI insights, all in one place where sales teams have everyone and everything they need to win.

    Featured speakers:

    Kamilla KhaydarovSr. Director, Product Marketing, Slack
    Hannah WestSr Technical Product Marketing Manager, Slack
    TJ WynnSenior Director, Product Marketing, Salesforce
    Bill DwoinenCRO, Mural

