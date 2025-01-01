The future is flexible: The path to agility and growth for UK organisations

This webinar is best for:

In today’s business environment, organisations increasingly need to be flexible, nimble and adaptable, both when preparing for potential shocks and deftly seizing opportunities in the constantly shifting and expanding commercial and economic landscape. The pandemic made clear the importance of agility and flexibility in new working environments.

Slack recently partnered with Economist Impact to survey UK organisations regarding business agility and flexibility, and assessed current practices with a specific focus on retail, financial services and telecoms.

Join this webinar to hear the survey results which will outline areas for improvement and growth that will help firms navigate a more challenging economic environment and achieve their business objectives.

We’ll be sharing the reports following the live webinar.