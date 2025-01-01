The Power of Two: CRM Unlocked with Salesforce + Slack

This webinar is best for:

The existing ways of working are no longer “working” or efficient. Sales teams need to increase sales productivity and close more deals. But work today is fragmented, with siloed tools, conversations, and complex processes costing teams valuable time and slowing down deal cycles.

To succeed in the era of agent-powered work, every business needs a strategic work platform like Agentforce and Slack to drive productivity and collaboration, streamline work and drive efficiency across their organisation.

Join this webinar to discover the future of CRM in Slack, the conversational interface for work. See how Humans and Agents drive customer success together with Salesforce and Slack.

Things you’ll learn: Learn how latest Slack innovations like Salesforce channels, enhanced with Slack Sales Elevate and AI in Slack, accelerate team selling.

Discover about Salesforce channels -they are a new kind of Slack channel that maps directly to your corresponding Salesforce records, like Accounts and Opportunities, creating a complete, actionable view of every customer.

Talk directly to your CRM and quickly get up to speed with Einstein Copilot in Slack

