Work with AI and Agents in Slack to Transform your Work Success

In today’s fast-paced world, time is our most precious resource. Yet, we often find ourselves drowning in a sea of information, struggling to find what we need when we need it. Learn how Slack consolidates all your data securely in one intuitive platform, so the answers to your questions are just a click away.

Discover how the integration of AI, Agentforce, and third-party agents in Slack is transforming the way we work. In this smarter, more connected work operating system, employees interact with intelligent agents to complete tasks seamlessly, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Join this webinar, originally presented at Slack City Tour, to hear from Sohom Paul, Slack AI Director of Product, on how Slack’s cutting-edge AI capabilities are shaping the future of how we work. Learn from Slack customers Boozt and Epos Now on how they are staying ahead in the AI revolution. You’ll also see Agentforce in Slack in action with a demo from Harry Hodgson, Lead, Specialist SE, Slack.

Things you’ll learn: What the future of work means for collaboration with AI agents

How to reduce time spent on information gathering with Slack

How Slack AI ensures the privacy and security of user data

Featured speakers: