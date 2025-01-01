Work Smarter with Powerfully Simple AI in Slack

This webinar is best for:

Your company data is scattered everywhere. Some of it is structured, like CRM or transactional data, while some of it is unstructured, like documents, decks, or messages. How do you keep up and sift through all the noise to get your job done? AI in Slack can help to work faster than ever before.

When unstructured data in Slack, structured data from CRM, and insights from agents all come together inside Slack, organisations are sitting on a wealth of data and information. Right in Slack, you can harness all this data with AI, and use it to find and prioritise information easier, unlocking your productivity potential.

Join this upcoming webinar to learn more about Slack’s latest AI innovations that were announced at Dreamforce 2024. We’re introducing three powerful updates to AI in Slack that empower teams: new Slack AI features, Agentforce in Slack, and third-party agents.

Things you’ll learn: How to improve your productivity with simple, one-click AI solutions

How to query your Salesforce records right from Slack

How to enable AI on a secure, trusted platform

