Workshop 101: Learn the basics

This webinar is best for:

During this 40-minute session, Slack’s customer success experts will give you an interactive training so you can learn how to use Slack successfully. You’ll be invited to use Slack on your computer while our experts guide you through hands-on activities. You’ll apply theory to practice by actively participating in real-time exercises.

In this session, our experts will cover:

What is Slack? Navigating the Slack interface Finding and starting conversations: channels, DMs, workspace, Slack Connect Interacting effectively in Slack: @mentions, emoji reactions, file sharing, inviting teammates Working in Slack: moving a project into a channel

Required actions:

The activities will require you to access Slack from your computer.

Before the session begins, make sure to download the Slack desktop app or open Slack from your browser .

If you have any questions, ask for help at slack.com/help .

Things you’ll learn: Fundamental features of Slack, in theory and practice

What you need to know to start using Slack today

How Slack concretely works by trying it for yourself with guided activities

Featured speakers: