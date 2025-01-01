Taxi cab in the city of New York representing financial services
Webinar

Your digital HQ for financial services

Slack is your solution for secure and streamlined collaboration

35 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Financial services professionals

In a hybrid work environment, few industries face more operational challenges than financial services. From stringent regulations to security threats and distributed teams and customers, staying competitive in an increasingly complex environment isn’t easy.

In this recording, Slack SVP of Product for Enterprise, Rob Seaman will introduce the concept of a digital HQ and walk through the benefits of this model for financial service organizations. You’ll also hear real-world examples and best practices learned from our customers, AllianceBernstein and MassMutual, on how they use Slack as their digital HQ.

Featured speakers:

Graham NewbyAccount Executive, Enterprise, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events