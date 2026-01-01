Your digital HQ for financial services

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Financial services professionals
In a hybrid work environment, few industries face more operational challenges than financial services. From stringent regulations to security threats and distributed teams and customers, staying competitive in an increasingly complex environment isn’t easy.
In this recording, Slack SVP of Product for Enterprise, Rob Seaman will introduce the concept of a digital HQ and walk through the benefits of this model for financial service organizations. You’ll also hear real-world examples and best practices learned from our customers, AllianceBernstein and MassMutual, on how they use Slack as their digital HQ.
專題講者：
SlackAccount Executive, EnterpriseGraham Newby
