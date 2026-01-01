Whether you're a member of one Slack workspace or many workspaces, you can use the same email address to sign in to all of them. Read on to learn how to sign in to Slack with your email address or your Apple or Google account.

Note: If your workspace or organisation requires two-factor authentication (2FA), you'll need to provide a six-digit authentication code to sign in.



Sign in to your workspace



Sign in with email

Open the Slack desktop or mobile app, or visit slack.com/signin from your browser on desktop. Enter your email address and click Sign in with email. Confirm your identity with one of the following methods: Use a passkey (face ID, fingerprint or PIN).

Check your email for a confirmation code from Slack and enter it.

Use single sign-on (SSO) if it's required for your workspace or org.



Sign in with Apple or Google

Open the Slack desktop or mobile app, or visit slack.com/signin from your browser on desktop. Click Continue with Apple or Continue with Google and select your account. If single sign-on (SSO) is required for your workspace or org, finish signing in with your company's SSO provider.



Sign in with a username

Frontline members can sign in with a username and password.

Open the Slack desktop or mobile app, or visit slack.com/signin from your browser on desktop. Select 'Sign in with password'. Enter your username and password and select Continue. Enter the verification code sent to your email address and tap Continue.

Tip: If you are already signed in on desktop, you can use a QR code to sign in on a mobile device. From the Home tab on desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar, then click Sign in on mobile and follow the instructions.



Sign in to additional workspaces

If you are a member of multiple workspaces, you can choose which one you want to open after you sign in. You can also sign in to additional workspaces from your current workspace in Slack.

From the sign-in screen (not logged in)

Sign in using one of the methods above. Once you've confirmed your identity, click the arrow icon next to the workspace that you'd like to open.



From Slack (already logged in)

Desktop Mobile From your desktop or browser, click your workspace icon in the sidebar. Click Add a workspace and choose Sign in to another workspace. From the Home tab, swipe right. Below the workspace(s) that you’re signed in to, tap Add a Workspace Tap Sign in to another workspace. Select an option and follow the prompts to sign in to another workspace.

Tip: If you're signed in to more than one workspace on the desktop or mobile apps, you can easily switch between them.

Manage your passkeys

You can add or remove passkeys from your account settings.

Visit my.slack.com/account/settings in a browser. Under Passkeys, select Expand. To add a new passkey, select Add another passkey and follow the instructions on your device. To remove a passkey, select Remove next to it and select Delete passkey. You will be signed out and prompted to log back in.

Note: Some third-party password managers only show a single passkey per account, but all of your Slack passkeys will appear in your settings.



Troubleshoot issues with signing in

If you’re unable to sign in to Slack, read on to learn how to troubleshoot some of the most common issues.

You forgot your password

Use our password-free sign in to request a code that allows you to sign in to any workspaces associated with your email address. Once you're signed back in, you can set a new password for your account.

You're not receiving emails

Check that you created your Slack account with the correct email . If you have different personal and work email addresses, visit https://slack.com/signin and enter your email address to make sure that you’re using the right one.

. If you have different personal and work email addresses, visit https://slack.com/signin and enter your email address to make sure that you’re using the right one. Check your spam folder and talk to your IT team. If emails from Slack aren’t getting delivered to your inbox or spam folder, or links in our emails are expiring, ask your IT team to allow emails from @slack.com and @slack-mail.com.

You didn't receive a 2FA code

Review the troubleshooting steps in Set up two-factor authentication (2FA). You may need to ask a workspace owner or admin to temporarily disable 2FA for your account so that you can sign in.

You sign in with Apple and need to update your email

If you created a Slack account using a hidden Apple relay address and want to use a different email address for your account, you have two options:

Update your email from your account settings page . To do this, you'll first need to request a password reset email. Once you've set a password for your account, enter it on your account settings page to add a different email to your account.

. To do this, you'll first need to request a password reset email. Once you've set a password for your account, enter it on your account settings page to add a different email to your account. Revoke Apple's access to Slack and create a new account. If you want to continue signing in to Slack with Apple, you'll need to revoke Apple's access to Slack and create a new account using a visible email address associated with your Apple ID.

Still having trouble? Let us know and someone from our Support team can help.