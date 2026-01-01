Slack offers a variety of AI features that allow people in your workspace or Enterprise organisation to quickly summarise conversations, take notes during huddles and more. Owners and admins can manage access to AI features to restrict usage or turn certain features off entirely.



Feature availability

The AI features available to you in Slack depend on your subscription:

*Members’ ability to submit feedback to Slack on AI responses is blocked in some workspaces or Enterprise organisations by default. Owners and admins in these workspaces or orgs can override this setting to allow feedback submissions.

**Slackbot may be available to preview in a limited capacity for workspaces on the free and Pro subscriptions.

Manage AI feature access

Pro, Business+ and Enterprise Select Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. Click Feature access and select AI. Next to the AI feature that you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose whether Everyone or No one can use it. Some AI features include other settings that you can manage in addition to deciding who can use them. Click on Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions and select Feature access. Click AI. Next to the AI feature that you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose who can use it – No one, Only specific people and groups, Everyone except specific people and groups or Everyone. Some AI features include other settings that you can manage in addition to deciding who can use them. Select any groups you like, then click Next to select individual users. Click on Save.



Manage additional settings

There are additional settings available for some AI features:

Feature Settings Huddle notes Whether people can change the automatic huddle notes setting in channels

Whether huddle notes come with a transcription Search Whether people can share responses

Whether files can be used to generate responses AI workflow steps Whether files can be included in AI steps

Whether third-party connectors can be used in AI steps

Whether AI-generated content requires review and approval before it's sent to a third-party app Message explanations Whether people can share responses Slackbot Whether Slackbot can create and edit canvases

Whether files can be used to generate responses

Whether Slackbot can search the web

Note: The additional file setting that you choose for search answers will also apply to Slackbot responses (and vice versa).



Manage future AI feature access

Workspace primary owners and org primary owners can decide whether newly released AI features are automatically turned on in their workspace or Enterprise organisation. To entirely prevent generative AI from being used in your workspace or org, make sure to turn all existing AI features off and block future AI features.

Pro, Business+ and Enterprise Select Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. Click Feature access and select AI. Next to Future AI feature releases, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Always allow access to new AI features. Click on Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions and select Feature access. Click AI. Next to Future AI feature releases, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Always allow access to new AI features. Click on Save.

Note: This setting does not apply to future Slackbot releases. If Slackbot is enabled for your workspace or org, new functionality will be released automatically (though some may have their own separate admin setting, like web search).