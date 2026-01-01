Every channel and direct message (DM) starts with a Messages tab. As discussions kick off and you share files, create workflows and pin important messages, additional tabs will automatically appear. You can also create folders to organise links and resources.



Create a tab

Create tabs to feature content prominently in a channel or DM. You can create up to 15 tabs for the following types of content:

Canvases and lists

Workflows

Messages

Links and other files (in folders)



Add a canvas or a list

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign at the top of the conversation, then select

Canvas or List from the menu. Search for and select a canvas or list, or create a new one, if you like. If you’re adding a list, select a view. Click Insert. Review the access permissions, then click Share.

Tip: Highlight a canvas or list in a channel or DM by dragging and dropping it into the conversation header.



Add a workflow

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign at the top of the conversation, then select

Workflows from the menu. Search for and select a workflow, or create a new one, if you like. Click on Add. Review the access permissions, then click Save.



Pin a message

When you pin an important message to a channel or a DM, it will be added to the

Pins tab. Here’s how:

Free subscription Pro, Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, hover over the message that you’d like to add. Click the three dots icon. Select Pin to channel or Pin to this conversation in a DM. To remove a message, open the Pins tab and hover over the message. Click the three dots icon, then select Un-pin from channel. From your desktop, hover over the message that you’d like to add. Click the three dots icon. Hover over Organise, then select Pin to channel or Pin to this conversation in a DM. To remove a message, open the Pins tab and hover over the message. Click the three dots icon, then select Un-pin from channel.



Add a folder

If people use your channel to find a particular set of resources (like onboarding materials or project plans), create a folder to organise all of the relevant links and files. You can add up to 100 items or folders per channel.

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign at the top of the conversation, then select

Folder. Enter a name for your folder and click Create. Click Add, then select an option from the menu.



Add a file

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click an existing folder or create a new one. Click the plus sign at the top of the folder, then select File. Select a file, then click Add file. Click Share to grant access to everyone in conversation.



Add a link

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign at the top of the conversation, then select Link. Add a URL. You can edit the display name and emoji, if you want. Choose a folder for the link or create a new one. Click on Add.

Tip: Add files and links directly to a folder by dragging and dropping them from a conversation.



Edit or delete a folder

Anyone in a conversation can add and remove content from a folder, or rename or delete a folder, even if editing tabs is restricted to channel managers.

From your desktop, open a channel or DM and select a folder to open it. Click the three dots icon next to the link or file that you’d like to remove, then click Delete link or Remove file. To rename or delete a folder, click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner and select Rename folder or Delete folder.



Arrange tabs

You can drag and drop tabs in the conversation header to reorder them. This includes moving files, links and pinned messages in and out of folders. To hide or show a tab in a conversation, follow the steps below:

From your desktop, open a channel or DM. Click the plus sign at the top of the conversation, then select Edit tabs. Hover over a tab, then click the eye icon to display or hide it, or click the bin icon to delete it.



Manage who can edit tabs

Channel Managers can allow everyone to edit the tabs in a channel, or restrict editing to only Channel Managers.

From your desktop, open a channel that you manage. Click the channel name and select Settings. Below Choose who can add, remove and reorder tabs, select an option from the drop-down menu.