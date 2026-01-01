In an Enterprise organisation, you can use Slack Connect with free teams to make working with people outside your company more seamless. By default, teams that use the free version of Slack can join channels that they’re invited to in your org without having to upgrade or start a free trial.



Manage connections with free teams

Org owners and org admins can manage a setting to determine whether free teams can be invited to Slack Connect channels. If you change this setting, only future invitations sent from your organisation will be affected.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Click the Channels tab. Next to Free teams can join channels without starting a free trial, click on Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable, then click on Save setting.



What to expect for free teams

Here are some more details on what free teams can expect when working with your company in Slack Connect channels:

Whether messages and files (including canvases and lists) remain visible depends on the free workspace’s retention settings. With a one-year retention policy, messages and files older than one year will be deleted, except for those in Slack Connect channels. With a 90-day retention policy, messages and files will be deleted from all channels after 90 days.

Channel members can start and join huddles, record audio and video clips, add and use apps, and use workflows in the channel.

People from free teams can join Slack Connect channels they’re invited to, but cannot send invitations to additional organisations.