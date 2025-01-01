The State of Work 2023: customer support trends

Customer expectations are higher than ever. In Salesforce’s ‘State of the Connected Customer‘ report, 60% of service professionals say that expectations increased during the pandemic. This has forced support leaders to rethink how they can sustainably drive productivity among the teams who do such important work.
In this special edition of the State of Work report for customer support leaders, we examine how support teams can improve productivity in today’s turbulent environment. In it, you’ll learn:
- The best way for support leaders to measure team productivity
- The biggest barriers to productivity faced by support workers (hint: it’s not about technology)
- How support leaders can capture the full potential of automation and AI
