Slack Frontiers is coming to London

Every year we bring together customers, partners, thought leaders and more at our annual flagship conference, Slack Frontiers. After a highly successful event in New York City earlier this year, we’re re-creating the magic—and adding even more—to bring you Slack Frontiers Europe.

Live in London at The Brewery and online on Salesforce+, Frontiers Europe offers new, insightful sessions and demos on all you can do in Slack, your digital HQ.

Explore all that’s in store

You won’t just hear from influential business leaders at our big event. You’ll become one. We’re offering a full lineup of industry-specific sessions, inspiring keynotes, interactive demos and more to help you get ahead (and get results).

It all starts with your digital HQ in Slack. Discover new features to streamline your day to day, best practices to transform the speed of your team and real-world insights to build a better future of work for your company. Leave inspired and ready to thrive in any economic climate, especially with the support of new connections you’ll make with attendees along the way.

Plus, it’s worth an extra mention: Frontiers Europe is completely free to attend.

Are you excited yet? There’s even more to come! We’ll announce our agenda and list of speakers soon. Plus, we can’t wait to share details about our partnership with TED. Keep an eye on our event site so you don’t miss a thing. Or better yet, register now to save your spot and get updates leading up to the big day.

Connect locally or virtually

Frontiers Europe is our chance to come together as a community, around the globe and on the ground. We’re thrilled to be hosting a day of live sessions, activities and more at The Brewery in London. There, attendees can meet face-to-face, swap ideas and learn firsthand from experts across a range of industries.

But don’t worry if you can’t join us in person. There’s more than one way to experience Frontiers Europe! All sessions will be available live on Salesforce+, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with thousands of others from all over. Sessions will also be available on demand if you can’t make it to either experience on 11 October.

Register today

Registration is officially live! Head over to our official event site to get your free ticket. Whether you join us online or in-person experience, we hope to see you at Frontiers Europe.