Slack raises Series H round of financing from new investors

Today we’re happy to share that Slack will add an additional $427 million of investment at a post-money valuation of more than $7.1 billion. This Series H equity round is in addition to the $841 million previously raised. The lead investors are Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic, joined by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and funds advised by Wellington Management, and Baillie Gifford and Sands Capital, as well as existing investors.

The way people work is changing, and we are committed to delivering the best product and experience for our customers in this new era. We pursued this additional investment to give us even more resources and flexibility to better serve our customers, evolve our business, and take advantage of the massive opportunity in front of us. Even with our rapid growth in just four years—we now have more than 8 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) and more than 70,000 paid teams—there is still enormous potential to change the way that people and organizations collaborate and work together.

Our mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive, and we are grateful for the support along the way. Thank you to our customers, partners and employees for making our growth and momentum possible.