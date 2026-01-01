Slack’s APAC Pioneers of Change: 2024 Customer Showcase

This webinar is best for:

Innovation with AI and digital agents is causing traditional boundaries to disappear while simultaneously creating exciting new opportunities. The way we work is transforming, and Slack is at the heart of this evolution. As your work operating system, Slack enables seamless collaboration, streamlines workflows, and unlocks productivity. But it’s not just about the tool‌ — ‌it’s about the pioneers using it to drive meaningful change.

Join us to see how Slack customers across the Asia Pacific region are achieving exceptional results, including IBM, Cebu Pacific Airlines, McLeod Cranes, Airwallex, Grab, Nansen, Prezzee, and Freecharge.

The future of work is here, in Slack. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how you could become the next Slack APAC Pioneer of Change.

Things you’ll learn: How companies of all sizes, across all industries, are using Slack as their work operating system to redefine work for their business

Why Slack can help your business achieve significant improvement across key performance metrics in every department

The latest Slack features and AI innovations designed to improve your team’s productivity

Featured speakers: