Slack’s APAC Pioneers of Change: 2024 Customer Showcase

This webinar is best for:
- Everyone
Innovation with AI and digital agents is causing traditional boundaries to disappear while simultaneously creating exciting new opportunities. The way we work is transforming, and Slack is at the heart of this evolution. As your work operating system, Slack enables seamless collaboration, streamlines workflows, and unlocks productivity. But it’s not just about the tool — it’s about the pioneers using it to drive meaningful change.
Join us to see how Slack customers across the Asia Pacific region are achieving exceptional results, including IBM, Cebu Pacific Airlines, McLeod Cranes, Airwallex, Grab, Nansen, Prezzee, and Freecharge.
The future of work is here, in Slack. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how you could become the next Slack APAC Pioneer of Change.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.