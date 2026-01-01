Bring your Digital HQ to life: Automating work

This webinar is best for:

It’s no secret that over the past few years, the digital and physical spaces have flipped. This shift has raised new challenges for employees all around the world, such as a massive increase of email silos, constant switching between tools and a packed schedule of meetings, preventing them from doing their best work.

And now that the balance between the digital and physical workplace is in constant flux, what’s missing is a place that is connected, flexible and inclusive—that everyone can be part of and contribute to. We call that the digital HQ.

With a digital HQ, you can make remote work easier by automating it. In this webinar, learn how easy it is in Slack for everyone to automate tasks and be more productive with Workflow Builder and integrations.

Things you’ll learn: How to win big by automating your tasks

Best practices for implementing workflows

How to bring all your applications into your digital HQ

Featured speakers: