Switches and light bulb turning on representing automation and IT
Webinar

Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

Learn how to automate work with Workflow Builder. Watch a demo on how you can build no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions

60 min

    With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.

    ¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.

    Featured speakers:

    Yousaf SajidSenior Solutions Marketing Manager, Slack
    Merwan HadeDirector of Product, Platform, Slack

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events