Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.
¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
SlackDirector of Product, PlatformMerwan Hade
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！