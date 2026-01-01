Switches and light bulb turning on representing automation and IT
Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

Learn how to automate work with Workflow Builder. Watch a demo on how you can build no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions

    With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.

    ¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SlackDirector of Product, PlatformMerwan Hade

