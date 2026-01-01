Switches and light bulb turning on representing automation and IT
Webinar

Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

Learn how to automate work with Workflow Builder. Watch a demo on how you can build no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions

60 分

    With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.

    ¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SlackDirector of Product, PlatformMerwan Hade

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る