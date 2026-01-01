Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.
¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。