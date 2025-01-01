Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.

¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.

你将学习到的内容： How automation in Slack is transforming how customers approach work and unlocking productivity gains

How to create no-code workflows that anyone can build and use

How to build workflows with custom-coded functions for more powerful automations

演讲嘉宾：