Build time-saving automations in Slack with Workflow Builder

With automation in Slack, customers experience a ¹35% increase in time savings. And with Slack’s newly improved Workflow Builder, automation is for everyone—admins, devs and business users. See a demo and learn how to automate with no-code workflows and level up with custom-coded functions. Walk away with real examples of ways you can automate, starting today.
¹Source: 2024 Salesforce Success Metrics AMER Highlights. Data is aggregated from 425 customers.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
SlackDirector of Product, PlatformMerwan Hade
