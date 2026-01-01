Secure Your Work OS: Mastering Slack Security Essentials

This webinar is best for:
- Owners and admins
- Security officers
Security has always been a paramount concern – and is especially now more than ever with AI. Slack has a deep history of practice security best practices and high bar for compliance. We believe security is a deep partnership and a shared responsibility. Come learn about Slack’s security and compliance toolset and how to protect your workspace with audit logs, anomaly detection and response, data loss prevention and more.
Featured speakers:
Kevin ClarkVP, Slack Security, Slack
Max BaezProduct Manager, Security and Compliance, Slack
Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
