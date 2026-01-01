Cutting through the noise: Connect with customers in a digital-first world

This webinar is best for:

The traditional methods for connecting with customers no longer apply. On-site demos and in-person events have been replaced by digital interactions. The interesting twist? Most buyers like it that way. In fact, three out of four B2B decision makers prefer remote interactions or digital self-serve over face-to-face engagements, according to an analysis by McKinsey.

So how do you meet buyers where they are, stand out from the noise and build strong relationships in a digital-first world? AJ Tennant, Slack’s vice president of sales, explores these and other questions with sales leaders including Samantha McKenna, the CEO of #samsales Consulting; Sahil Mansuri, the CEO of Bravado; and Kathy Gereau, the regional vice president of enterprise sales CLM for DocuSign. Tune in to this webinar to learn how you can help your reps build lasting connections with customers and unlock new opportunities.

Things you’ll learn: The state of the buyer-seller relationship today and tactical tips to help your team adapt

Actionable advice for building strong customer relationships in a digital-first world

Tool recommendations to help your reps connect more seamlessly with customers

A look ahead: Sales trends for 2023 and how to prepare for them now

