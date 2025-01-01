Cutting through the noise: Connect with customers in a digital-first world

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Sales professionals
The traditional methods for connecting with customers no longer apply. On-site demos and in-person events have been replaced by digital interactions. The interesting twist? Most buyers like it that way. In fact, three out of four B2B decision makers prefer remote interactions or digital self-serve over face-to-face engagements, according to an analysis by McKinsey.
So how do you meet buyers where they are, stand out from the noise and build strong relationships in a digital-first world? AJ Tennant, Slack’s vice president of sales, explores these and other questions with sales leaders including Samantha McKenna, the CEO of #samsales Consulting; Sahil Mansuri, the CEO of Bravado; and Kathy Gereau, the regional vice president of enterprise sales CLM for DocuSign. Tune in to this webinar to learn how you can help your reps build lasting connections with customers and unlock new opportunities.
演讲嘉宾：
