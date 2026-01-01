Cutting through the noise: Connect with customers in a digital-first world

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
The traditional methods for connecting with customers no longer apply. On-site demos and in-person events have been replaced by digital interactions. The interesting twist? Most buyers like it that way. In fact, three out of four B2B decision makers prefer remote interactions or digital self-serve over face-to-face engagements, according to an analysis by McKinsey.
So how do you meet buyers where they are, stand out from the noise and build strong relationships in a digital-first world? AJ Tennant, Slack’s vice president of sales, explores these and other questions with sales leaders including Samantha McKenna, the CEO of #samsales Consulting; Sahil Mansuri, the CEO of Bravado; and Kathy Gereau, the regional vice president of enterprise sales CLM for DocuSign. Tune in to this webinar to learn how you can help your reps build lasting connections with customers and unlock new opportunities.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。