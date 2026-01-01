Purple ball with keys, locks files, magnifier in it representing secure software
Effective incident management: How to improve collaborative software development

Learn how to help your teams can improve software development and delivery

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Technology professionals

How do you notify your development teams when a build fails or when vulnerability or licence compliance issues arise?

The criticality of quickly releasing software updates while keeping your applications safe has increased the need for new observability and collaborative incident response tools. JFrog and Slack recently completed an integration that addresses just that.

Join us as we demonstrate how to improve traceability with Artifactory and Xray notifications with bi-directional communication through Slack channels.

Featured speakers:

Logan FraneySr. Developer Solutions Manager, Slack
Deep DattaProduct Manager, JFrog

