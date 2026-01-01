Effective incident management: How to improve collaborative software development

This webinar is best for:

How do you notify your development teams when a build fails or when vulnerability or licence compliance issues arise?

The criticality of quickly releasing software updates while keeping your applications safe has increased the need for new observability and collaborative incident response tools. JFrog and Slack recently completed an integration that addresses just that.

Join us as we demonstrate how to improve traceability with Artifactory and Xray notifications with bi-directional communication through Slack channels.

Things you’ll learn: How Slack helps teams of all sizes improve software development and delivery

How JFrog Artifactory and Xray modernize the toolchain for app development

How to manage security incidents in open source packages and new tools for your teams to respond to incidents in real-time

