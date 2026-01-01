Fingers touching gears representing collaboration
Great Customer Experience: The first time and every time

Learn how to get other teams and departments to embrace customer experience

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Customer support teams

How can leaders turn customer support experiences into lasting customer relationships?

The customer of the future wants one thing above all else: assurance. Assurance that brands will keep their promises, and assurance that a brand will make things right if something ever goes wrong. But while service teams themselves have drastically evolved in order to deliver this, often the rest of the business hasn’t fully embraced the importance of a consistent customer experience.

Jeff Toister, the author of The Guaranteed Customer Experience, believes that companies can solve this problem with an experience guarantee. An experience guarantee can unite multiple departments to promise an experience that never falls short of expectations.

Featured speakers:

Kevin AlbersVice President of Customer Experience, Slack
Jeff ToisterAuthor, Consultant and Trainer, Toister Performance Solutions, Inc.

