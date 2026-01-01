How Slackbot and AI in Slack help teams move faster and work smarter

AI shouldn’t be another tool to manage — it should work where you do. At Slack, we’ve built AI directly into the flow of work to help every employee work smarter, faster, and more effectively.

Join us to see how Slackbot, Slack’s new personalised AI companion, and AI in Slack features like enterprise search, summaries, and writing assistance help teams focus on what matters most.

Rebuilt from the ground up, Slackbot is a trusted productivity partner that understands you and your workspace. It draws from your messages, files, and calendar events — synthesizing information across Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, and OneDrive into clear insights and actionable next steps. From summarising customer calls to creating meeting agendas or analysing reports, Slackbot adapts to how you work to keep you moving forward.

Things you’ll learn: Unlock personal productivity with Slackbot

Find what you need in seconds with AI-powered search

Bridge teams and close context gaps

Featured speakers: