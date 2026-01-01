How to Improve Team Selling with Slack and New Salesforce Channels

Sales teams need to maximise impact with fewer resources. But work today is fragmented, with siloed tools, conversations, and complex processes costing teams valuable time and slowing down deal cycles. Successful sales organisations are unifying their tools, customer data, and conversations and leveraging AI, agents, and automation to improve deal visibility and close deals faster as a team.

Enter Salesforce channels, our latest innovation that brings Salesforce into Slack and Slack into Salesforce. These channels combine structured customer data from Salesforce with unstructured conversational data from Slack to give sales teams a unified place to efficiently collaborate on deals and deliver on customer needs.

Watch this webinar to learn how Salesforce channels, enhanced with Slack Sales Elevate and AI in Slack, accelerate team selling by bringing real-time CRM data, process automation, and trusted AI into selling conversations. See Salesforce Account and Opportunity channels in action in a demo, and dive deeper into critical sales use cases that your team can adopt today.

Things you’ll learn: Align the extended account team to navigate complex deals in dedicated Account and Opportunity Salesforce channels

Manage your CRM data, log activity, and make customer-data-driven decisions all without leaving the team conversation, right from your mobile device

Drive seller action to keep deals moving forward with intelligent alerts

Talk directly to your CRM and quickly get up to speed with Einstein Copilot in Slack

