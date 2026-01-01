Two flowers creating a smiley face representing humor
How we work with humor

How using humor in serious situations can fuel creativity, cultivate resilience and strengthen bonds

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

We sat down with Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life for a conversation on how leaders can use humor to empower employees to bring a broader and more authentic range of their humanity to their work and to their team.

Jennifer and Naomi also teach the popular course Humor: Serious Business at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where they help some of the world’s most hard-driving, blazer-wearing business minds build levity into their organizations and lives.

Featured speakers:

Naomi BagdonasAuthor, Lecturer, Executive Coach, Comedian
Jennifer AakerAuthor, Professor, Behavioral Psychologist
Sheela SubramanianVice President, Future Forum, Slack

