How we work with humor

This webinar is best for:
- Everyone
We sat down with Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life for a conversation on how leaders can use humor to empower employees to bring a broader and more authentic range of their humanity to their work and to their team.
Jennifer and Naomi also teach the popular course Humor: Serious Business at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where they help some of the world’s most hard-driving, blazer-wearing business minds build levity into their organizations and lives.
Featured speakers:
