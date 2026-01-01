How we work with humor

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
We sat down with Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life for a conversation on how leaders can use humor to empower employees to bring a broader and more authentic range of their humanity to their work and to their team.
Jennifer and Naomi also teach the popular course Humor: Serious Business at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where they help some of the world’s most hard-driving, blazer-wearing business minds build levity into their organizations and lives.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.