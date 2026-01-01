How we work with humor

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

We sat down with Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life for a conversation on how leaders can use humor to empower employees to bring a broader and more authentic range of their humanity to their work and to their team.

Jennifer and Naomi also teach the popular course Humor: Serious Business at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where they help some of the world’s most hard-driving, blazer-wearing business minds build levity into their organizations and lives.

학습 내용: How using humor in serious situations can fuel creativity, cultivate resilience and strengthen bonds

How to build an enduring culture of productivity and well-being, leveraging the power of story to drive innovation and change

How to flex a new leadership muscle to help foster boldness, authenticity, presence, joy and even love in your teams and at your business

