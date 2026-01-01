Two flowers creating a smiley face representing humor
How we work with humor

How using humor in serious situations can fuel creativity, cultivate resilience and strengthen bonds

We sat down with Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life for a conversation on how leaders can use humor to empower employees to bring a broader and more authentic range of their humanity to their work and to their team.

Jennifer and Naomi also teach the popular course Humor: Serious Business at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where they help some of the world’s most hard-driving, blazer-wearing business minds build levity into their organizations and lives.

ComedianAuthor, Lecturer, Executive CoachNaomi Bagdonas
Behavioral Psychologist Author, ProfessorJennifer Aaker
SlackVice President, Future ForumSheela Subramanian

