Is it time to abandon the five-day work week?

This webinar is best for:

Is the five-day work week obsolete? Join the debate, hear the arguments and make up your own mind.

Has the time come to try something new? Research at the University of Miami found that employee motivation and performance steadily declines from Monday to Friday as employees run out of steam. Alternatively, many believe organisations are built for efficiency, and flexible work hours may not align with effective processes and deadlines.

So who’s right and who’s wrong? Is the five-day work week outdated or as valuable as ever? Register today and hear the full discussion.