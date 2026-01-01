A calculator representing financial services
Webinar

Powering the future of banking with Salesforce + Slack

Modernize bank operations by connecting people and systems in one secure workspace

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone
  • Financial services professionals

Banks and credit unions are looking for ways to improve efficiency ratios, drive new revenue streams, and protect their deposit base through increased customer loyalty amid a challenging interest rate environment.

Join our webinar on December 14th to learn more about how Slack can help banks and credit unions address these challenges, both through enhancing existing investments in Salesforce as well as standalone capabilities.

Featured speakers:

Luke JepsenRVP, Sales, Financial Services, Slack
Adam FrankPrincipal Solution Engineer, Salesforce
Sean WillettEVP, CAO, Five Star Bank

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events