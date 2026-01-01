Powering the future of banking with Salesforce + Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Banks and credit unions are looking for ways to improve efficiency ratios, drive new revenue streams, and protect their deposit base through increased customer loyalty amid a challenging interest rate environment.
Join our webinar on December 14th to learn more about how Slack can help banks and credit unions address these challenges, both through enhancing existing investments in Salesforce as well as standalone capabilities.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.