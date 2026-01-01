Powering the future of banking with Salesforce + Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
- Financial services professionals
Banks and credit unions are looking for ways to improve efficiency ratios, drive new revenue streams, and protect their deposit base through increased customer loyalty amid a challenging interest rate environment.
Join our webinar on December 14th to learn more about how Slack can help banks and credit unions address these challenges, both through enhancing existing investments in Salesforce as well as standalone capabilities.
專題講者：
SlackRVP, Sales, Financial ServicesLuke Jepsen
SalesforcePrincipal Solution EngineerAdam Frank
Five Star BankEVP, CAOSean Willett
