Powering the future of banking with Salesforce + Slack

Modernize bank operations by connecting people and systems in one secure workspace

50 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Everyone
  • Financial services professionals

Banks and credit unions are looking for ways to improve efficiency ratios, drive new revenue streams, and protect their deposit base through increased customer loyalty amid a challenging interest rate environment.

Join our webinar on December 14th to learn more about how Slack can help banks and credit unions address these challenges, both through enhancing existing investments in Salesforce as well as standalone capabilities.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackRVP, Sales, Financial ServicesLuke Jepsen
SalesforcePrincipal Solution EngineerAdam Frank
Five Star BankEVP, CAOSean Willett

