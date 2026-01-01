Quick tips to help your team be successful in Slack
Join us for seven actionable tips to help your team discover how to bring together people, tools and information in Slack
25 min
This webinar is best for:
Slack users
In a work-from-anywhere world, it’s critical to have a central place to connect your teams, tools and customers. Learn ways to get more out of Slack as your digital HQ, transform how you work and set your team up for success.
Featured speakers:
Alex ConlanSr. Success Manager, Slack
Steven PelhamSr. Product Marketing Manager, Self-Serve Education, Slack