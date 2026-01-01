Secure How You Work with Slack’s Security Best Practices

Data security is a paramount concern now more than ever with the AI boom. This new technology has opened up new types of threats you need to get ahead of to prevent bad actors from accessing your sensitive information. What are you doing to ensure your data is protected?

Slack has a long history of security engineering efforts to prioritize resilience and controls in support of, and in partnership with, our customers. Join the VP of Slack Security to learn what Slack does – and what you can do – to guard your sensitive data with practical tips for protecting your Slack data across audit logs, tracking, download limitations, and more.

Things you’ll learn: Better understanding of how Slack Security proactively works to secure our customer environments.

Best practices on security controls on the Slack platform.

How to leverage the audit log to ingest signals that may provide indicators of compromise in their Slack workspace.

Featured speakers: