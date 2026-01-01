Slack’s Security Best Practices

This webinar is best for:
- Enterprise Grid
- Security officers
- Slack champions
Data security is a paramount concern now more than ever with the AI boom. This new technology has opened up new types of threats you need to get ahead of to prevent bad actors from accessing your sensitive information. What are you doing to ensure your data is protected?
Slack has a long history of security engineering efforts to prioritise resilience and controls in support of, and in partnership with, our customers. Join’s Sam Raphael, Product Manager & Moshidi Manaka, Snr Success Manager as they walk you through practical tips for protecting your Slack data.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.