Slack’s Security Best Practices

This webinar is best for:

Data security is a paramount concern now more than ever with the AI boom. This new technology has opened up new types of threats you need to get ahead of to prevent bad actors from accessing your sensitive information. What are you doing to ensure your data is protected?

Slack has a long history of security engineering efforts to prioritise resilience and controls in support of, and in partnership with, our customers. Join’s Sam Raphael, Product Manager & Moshidi Manaka, Snr Success Manager as they walk you through practical tips for protecting your Slack data.

Things you’ll learn: Better understanding of how Slack Security proactively works to secure our customer environments.

Best practices on security controls on the Slack platform.

How to leverage the audit log to ingest signals that may provide indicators of compromise in their Slack workspace.

Featured speakers: