What’s new in Slack: A year in review

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Owners and admins

Adapting to the new way of working has been a big topic of conversation this year. That’s why here at Slack we’re focused on delivering a digital-first approach to our customers via our digital headquarters. Watch now to learn more about the product innovations that connect your people, tools, customers, and partners in a digital HQ that’s flexible and inclusive for a work-from-anywhere world.

Featured speakers:

Mat MullenDirector, Product Management, Slack
Kenny BurnsPrincipal Success Manager, Slack

