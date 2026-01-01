If you’re curious about the system requirements needed to run Slack, read on to learn which operating systems (OS) and browsers we support. For the best experience, we recommend using the latest versions.

Note: Slack updates these system requirements twice per year in May and November. Visit Slack’s support lifecycle to learn more.



Desktop

OS OS version App version Mac OS X MacOS 14 or above 4.47.59 or above Windows Windows 11 Version 23H2 or above

Windows Server 2016 4.47.59 or above Linux Ubuntu LTS releases 22.04 or above

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 or above 4.47.59 or above

Tip: If you’re running into issues with downloading the latest version of the desktop app, visit Update the Slack desktop app.



Mobile

OS OS version App version iOS iOS 18 or above 25.11.10 or above Android* Android 12 or above 25.11.10 or above

*We only support Android devices that have Google Play Services installed by default.



Web browser

Browser Browser version Chrome Version 143 or above Firefox Version 145 or above Safari Version 26 or above Microsoft Edge Version 143 or above

Note: Google Chrome and Firefox are the only browsers that support huddles.



Learn more

To learn about when we stop supporting certain versions and to see a list of versions that will soon be blocked, visit Slack support lifecycle for app versions, browsers and operating systems.