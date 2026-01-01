Slack Connect is a secure way to collaborate across companies – right in Slack. Read more about how security and data management features apply when working in Slack with people from other companies.

Note: Slack is working to verify organisations to help ensure that your team is collaborating with trusted partners.



Data retention, editing and deletion

Message and file retention

Your workspace or Enterprise organisation’s retention settings will only apply to messages and files (including canvases and lists) sent by your members. Any content sent by external people will be retained or deleted based on their organisation’s retention settings. If you’re on the free version of Slack and work in Slack Connect with an Enterprise organisation, your messages and files will not be deleted from those channels if you choose a one-year retention policy.



Message editing and deletion

Your workspace or org’s message editing and deletion settings will only apply to messages sent by your members. Messages can only be edited or deleted by someone from the organisation from which they were sent.

Note: If you invite external people to a channel with permission only to post, only your organisation will be able to set a custom retention policy for that channel.



Enterprise Key Management

As of September 2020, Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is available for Slack Connect and will retroactively apply. For EKM customers, only messages and files sent by members of your organisation will be encrypted using your keys. Messages and files sent by people from other companies may be encrypted with their keys if they're also EKM customers.



Export tools

On any paid subscription, workspace owners and workspace admins can export data from public channels shared with other companies. On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, workspace owners and org owners can apply to export data from all public channels, private channels and direct messages (DMs) with external people. When you export private data from a workspace or organisation with Slack Connect channels, files in private shared channels or direct messages between members of organisations in a Slack Connect channel will be included. Here's what to expect from an export:

Included Messages from members outside of the exporting organisation and their Slack display names

Links to files uploaded by members of the exporting organisation Not included A list of members outside of the exporting organisation

Message and file data from disconnected channels where external organisations have permission only to post

Note: If another company that you work with in Slack has custom retention settings for their organisation, this will impact the data included in your export.



Discovery API

On Enterprise subscriptions, org owners can use e-discovery and data loss prevention (DLP) solutions to review and regulate content in Slack Connect channels and DMs.