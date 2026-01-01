Slack Connect is a secure way to collaborate across organizations, right in Slack. Read more about how security and data management features apply when working in Slack with people from other companies.

Note: Slack is working to verify organizations to help ensure your team is collaborating with trusted organizations.



Data retention, editing, and deletion

Message and file retention

Your workspace or Enterprise organization's retention settings will only apply to messages and files (including canvases and lists) sent by your members. Any content sent by external people will be retained or deleted based on their organization's retention settings. If you’re on the free version of Slack and work in Slack Connect with an Enterprise organization, your messages and files will not be deleted from those channels if you choose a one-year retention policy.



Message editing and deletion

Your workspace or org's message editing and deletion settings will only apply to messages sent by your members. Messages can only be edited or deleted by someone from the organization from where they were sent.

Note: If you invite external people to a channel with permission only to post, only your organization will be able to set a custom retention policy for that channel.



Enterprise Key Management

As of September 2020, Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is available for Slack Connect and will retroactively apply. For EKM customers, only messages and files sent by members of your organization will be encrypted using your keys. Messages and files sent by external people may be encrypted with their keys if they're also EKM customers.



Export tools

On any paid plan, Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can export data from public channels shared with other companies. On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, Workspace Owners and Org Owners can apply to export data from all public channels, private channels, and direct messages (DMs) with external people. When you export private data from a workspace or organization with Slack Connect channels, files in private shared channels or direct messages between members of organizations in a Slack Connect channel will be included. Here's what to expect from an export:

Included Messages from members outside the exporting organization and their Slack display names

Links to files uploaded by members of the exporting organization Not included A list of members outside of the exporting organization

Message and file data from disconnected channels where external organizations have permission only to post

Note: If another company you work with in Slack has custom retention settings for their organization, this will impact the data included in your export.



Discovery API

On Enterprise plans, Org Owners can use eDiscovery and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions to review and regulate content in Slack Connect channels and DMs.