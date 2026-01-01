As an owner of a workspace, or an owner or admin of an Enterprise Grid organisation, you can edit the full name, display name and username fields in member profiles. You can also choose whether guests can edit their full name or display name on their own.

Note: If your workspace or Enterprise org uses single sign-on (SSO), you'll need to allow members to change their display names to have the option to edit them.



Edit a member's full name, display name or username

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can make name changes for members of their workspace: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage members from the menu. Click the three dots icon to the right of the member’s name that you’d like to edit. Click Edit profile. Enter a new full name, display name or username, then click Save. Org level Org Owners and Org Admins can make name changes for members of their organisation: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Find the member that you want to update and click on their full name. Click on Edit profile. Enter a new full name, display name or username and click Save Changes.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can make name changes for members of their individual workspace(s): From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage members. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the three dots icon to the right of the member’s name that you’d like to edit. Click Edit profile. Enter a new full name or display name and click Save.

Note: You can't edit profiles that have the same or a higher role than you. For example, if you're a Workspace Owner, you can't change another Workspace Owner's profile or the Workspace Primary Owner's profile.



Set permissions for name editing

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can choose if members or guests can edit their full name and display name in their profile. From your desktop, hover over Admin in the sidebar, then select Workspace settings from the menu Click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three-dots icon next to Update name or Update display name. Click Edit permission. Choose which account types can edit their name, then click Save. Org owners and org admins can choose whether members or guests can edit their full name and display name in their profile. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three-dots icon next to Update name or Update display name. Choose which account types can edit their name, then click Save. Note: Org owners and org admins on Enterprise subscriptions can also prevent members from editing certain profile fields.

Tip: Owners and admins that manage profiles using SCIM can update members' names from within their identity provider (IDP). Changes will be refreshed the next time that the members sign in to Slack.